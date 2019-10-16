Mom hopes to spread awareness of blue Trick-or-Treat buckets for children with autism

A mom’s Facebook post has gone viral for her message working to spread awareness on the use of special buckets for children with autism.

Omairis Taylor said this year, for Halloween, her 3-year-old nonverbal son with autism will be using a special blue bucket to go trick-or-treating.

Taylor said last year, houses would “wait for him to say TRICK OR TREAT in order for him to get a piece of candy and there I go explaining the situation for the next 5 blocks.”

Now, Taylor said she will be trying something new this Halloween.

“This year we will be trying the BLUE BUCKET to signify he has autism,” she wrote. “Please allow him (or anyone with a BLUE BUCKET) to enjoy this day and don’t worry I’ll still say TRICK OR TREAT for him, I’ll get my mom candy tax later 😁. This holiday is hard enough without any added stress. Thank you in advance.”

Taylor is now hoping to get the word out about the special buckets.

“I have made this post public in hopes you will share and get the BLUE BUCKET message out there for Autism Awareness and acceptance this Halloween,” she said.

