Mom, girlfriend accused in burning death of 7-month-old son

(WSVN) - A Louisiana woman and her girlfriend have been charged in the fiery death of a 7-month-old boy.

According to KNOE, 23-year-old Hannah Barker is accused of asking her girlfriend to kidnap and kill her infant son.

Police say at around 9 p.m. on July 17, they responded to a 911 call from Barker, alleging two strangers came into her mobile home, sprayed her with Mace and took her baby.

A search was immediately launched and the boy was found after someone reported a fire near railroad tracks on a Natchitoches Street.

Levi Ellerbe, died after suffering second and third-degree burns to 90 percent of his body. The infant was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Felicia Smith, Barker’s girlfriend, was charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Smith admitted to taking the boy to a wooded area, dousing him in gasoline and setting him on fire after taking direction from Barker.

Barker was charged with principal to first-degree murder. In a hearing, Friday, Barker’s defense lawyer argued that Smith was the only one with a motive, as she was heartbroken after Barker ended the relationship.

