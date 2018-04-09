Moe’s hiring ‘Chief Taco Officer’ to take all-expenses-paid taco tour

(WSVN) - If you’re a taco oficionado, Moe’s Southwestern Grill might have the perfect (albeit temporary) job for you.

The fast-casual restaurant chain is on the hunt to hire a “Chief Taco Officer” to be in charge of promoting Moe’s new “three amigos” tacos.

Job requirements for the “CTO” position include a love of tacos and social media savviness.

“Must be a taco fanatic (on a scale of 1 to 10, you need to be an 11),” the job posting says.

The temporary gig includes all-you-can-eat tacos and a $1,000 “fun” budget during a two-week all-expenses-paid taco tour in a food truck.

Applicants must be a Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards member. You must post publicly on one of the chain’s social media pages to tell them why you should get the gig, while using #MoesCTOContest.

Moe’s will be accepting entries until April 20. For more information, click here.

