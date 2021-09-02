(WSVN) - Moderna said it has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration to seek approval for its vaccine booster shot.

It’s the second vaccine maker to submit an application for its third dose.

A booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine was aprroved in August.

Moderna said studies found booster shots given six months after the second dose provided protection against the COVID variants.

