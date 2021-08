(WSVN) - Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is said to be 93% effective against the virus for a six-month time period.

The company expects the process for the vaccine to get full approval from the Food and Drug Administration to be completed by the end of August.

In the meantime, Moderna is still testing the effectiveness of the vaccine on children under the age of 12.

