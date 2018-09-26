M&Ms to release hazelnut spread flavor

(WSVN) - Chocolate and hazelnut lovers will be thrilled with M&Ms next big thing.

The company has announced that they will be adding a new hazelnut spread flavor to their line-up.

“The industry is changing and consumer tastes are evolving. We’re continuing to recognize and anticipate demand” said senior brand director Allison Miazga-Bedrick in a press release.

The candies will feature the classic milk chocolate and candy coated shells with a hazelnut spread center.

M&Ms also announced a new line of chocolate bars. The bars will be available in five flavors: peanut, milk chocolate, crispy, almond and crispy mint.

M&Ms said the chocolate bars will hit shelves this December, while the hazelnut flavors won’t be available until April 2019.

