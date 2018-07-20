MMA fighter takes down suspected burglar, puts him in choke hold until cops arrive

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WSVN) — A burglar in southern California definitely chose the wrong house to break into — and he learned the hard way.

Sergio Hernandez Jr. and his father returned to their home Monday morning, and spotted a stranger standing in their backyard.

The suspect claimed he was running away from a dog in the neighborhood, but tried to run when Hernandez noticed a broken window and called police.

The man didn’t get far. Hernandez, who has been doing Jiu Jitsu for 13 years and has a Baret Yoshida Black Belt, quickly grabbed him and put him in a headlock with his legs.

A neighbor captured video of Hernandez holding the suspect down while telling him, “Don’t move. I don’t want to put you to sleep, bro.”

Officers took the accused burglar into custody. While the house had been ransacked, nothing appears to have been taken.

Watch the full video below (warning: strong language):

