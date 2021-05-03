Missouri teen who won scholarship to donate savings to help another student go to college

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (WSVN) — A young Missouri man who won a scholarship to college is now donating the money he saved for his classes to another student.

Joshua Nelson, 18, is set to graduate this year.

“I plan to go to Southeast Missouri State and go into their pre-optometry program. I’ll be majoring in bio-medical sciences,” he told KSDK.

However, according to the station, Nelson has been offered a scholarship, an unsurprising feat for a three-year varsity basketball player and president of the school’s Multi-Cultural Achievement Committee.

Before earning the scholarship, Nelson was saving up for his classes. So far, he had over $1,000, but now he has decided to use his savings to help another student go.

“I think he’s an inspiration to some of the other people at the school especially students of color,” classmate Harmony Hudson told KSDK. “I don’t even think he realizes that he’s doing that much for everyone else as well.”

Over the next few weeks, with some help from his parents and teachers, Nelson will be accepting applications for his own special scholarship, with the hope that some donors will contribute to the funds.

“Honestly, it makes me feel on top of the world. The fact that I can just help somebody a little bit in whatever way I can, with me being so young, it just makes me feel great and I really want to see other people succeed,” Nelson said.

