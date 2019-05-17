Missouri passes bill that would ban abortion after 8 weeks

(CNN) — The Missouri House on Friday became the latest state legislature to pass a restrictive abortion bill, sending it to the desk of the state’s Republican governor, who is expected to sign it into law.

The bill, HB 126, would prohibit abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy — after a heartbeat is detected — though many women often don’t know they’re pregnant in that time. The bill includes exceptions for medical emergencies but not for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.

Protesters were removed from the gallery at the Missouri House after they starting shouting during the hours-long debate. The bill passed 110-44. Its companion bill in the GOP-controlled Senate passed early Thursday 24-10.

Republican lawmakers who voted for the bill have said it bans abortions after a fetus develops to a point where it can feel pain. They also believe it will serve as a “trigger” mechanism that would ban abortion in Missouri if Roe v. Wade was ever overturned.

