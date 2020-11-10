Mississippi’s Asya Branch crowned Miss USA in historic win

(WSVN) - Mississippi’s Asya Branch made a historic win as 2020’s Miss USA.

Branch is the first African-American to hold the title before moving to a bigger title.

She is now headed to New York City to carry out her duties as Miss USA.

The event took place in Elvis Presley’s estate in Memphis.

The show was supposed to happen in the spring but was postponed due to COVID-19.

