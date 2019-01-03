Mississippi grocery cashier donates kidney to wife of regular customer

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WSVN) — An employee went above and beyond to serve after she donated her kidney to the wife of a regular customer.

According to WLOX, Leilani Aguirre works at Wayne Lee’s Grocery and Market in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Among her regular customers was Eddie Drummond, who eats breakfast at the store every day.

However, when Aguirre noticed Drummond was a little down one day, she asked what was wrong.

“I said my wife wasn’t doing good on dialysis and she needed a kidney transplant,” he told WLOX.

Eddie’s wife, Donnie Drummond, was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2015 and went through dialysis before doctors told her she needed a new kidney.

“I told him I’ll give her mine,” Aguirre said. “And he was shocked.”

Donnie burst into tears when Aguirre and Drummond surprised her with the news.

The pair turned out to be a perfect match. and since finding out, the families have gotten a lot closer, even spending the holidays together.

“I asked for a miracle blessing, and [God] sent it to me because He’s not done with me on this earth,” Donnie told WLOX.

The kidney transplant is scheduled to take place in spring 2019.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.