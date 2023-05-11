(CNN) – A pregnant Florida teen was found dead in Alabama early Wednesday, exactly a week after her family reported her missing.

Right now, details about a motive and how 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley got from Jackson County, Florida to a field in Dothan, Alabama are limited.

Authorities say Gilley appears to have been shot, though an official cause of death is not yet known.

The man accused of killing her is in custody, and will stay in Alabama unless investigators discover evidence that the crime happened in another state.

Marquis McCloud, 33, is charged with capital murder during a kidnapping.

He reportedly has a criminal history going back years, to at least 2008 when he was a teen.

If convicted of capital murder, a jury would sentence McCloud to life without parole or the death penalty.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.