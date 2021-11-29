NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager who disappeared from her North Miami Beach home has been located in another state.

North Miami Beach Police said 15-year-old Jeimy Henriquez was playing a video game when she began chatting with a stranger, Saturday morning.

She then grabbed her bag and cell phone and left in the man’s vehicle.

“Information was received that this young lady was playing a game, Fire MAX, was chatting with an older gentleman and made arrangements somehow to meet this older gentleman,” said North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand. “This older gentleman, and I really use that word lightly, came to North Miami Beach and picked up this young girl. How disgusting.”

Hours later, Henriquez called her mom crying, saying she hadn’t eaten.

Investigators were able to ping the phone call and locate her in another state on Sunday.

Her mother said she has spoken with her daughter a couple of times since she was found. She also said she is very grateful for the work done by North Miami Beach Police.

Henriquez’s mother said she is safe in North Carolina and will soon be heading home either Monday night or Tuesday.

“This is a stark reminder during this holiday season that we have to be very mindful of what our children are doing on the internet,” said Rand.

It remains unclear if the suspect has been arrested.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.