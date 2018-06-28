Missing 2-year-old found wandering alone in Georgia woods

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSVN) — Police recruits came to the rescue of a two-year-old girl who was found wandering alone in the woods in Georgia.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, police recruits began searching for the toddler after they received a report that she was missing early Wednesday.

According to WJCL, the toddler’s mother is currently hospitalized, but the reason is unknown.

After a two hour search, officers said a group of Savannah Police recruits came upon the crying toddler inside a wooded area.

“That’s a child, that’s a child,” one of the recruits is heard yelling as they run to weeping child.

Officers said the toddler was hot and had a few scratches, but she is expected to be OK.

However, authorities are currently investigating to see what led to her disappearance.

