MIAMI (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl missing from Miami has been found safe after being missing for 11 days.

Miami Police say Zoya Ripa had been missing since September 16th from the 100 block of NE 49 Street.

Police said the teen was safely recovered Thursday morning.

UPDATE: Zoya Ripa has been safely recovered. https://t.co/e9RVEUkzlS — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.