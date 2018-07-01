PORT MIAMI, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — The Coast Guard has found a missing crew member who went overboard from a cruise ship near Cuba.

Cellphone video captured the moment the 33-year-old Filipino man, an employee of Norwegian Cruise Line, was pulled on board the Carnival Glory, Sunday. Applause from passengers on board the ship can be heard in the footage.

Coast Guard officials said the crew member was seen going overboard on the Norwegian Getaway, Saturday morning, about 28 miles northwest of Pinar del Rio, Cuba.

#BreakingNews Missing cruise ship crewmember found and rescued 21 miles north of Cuba. @USCG cutter and aircrews searched more than 1,630 square miles. Read more here https://t.co/HSLfPfZbbH pic.twitter.com/nw9HvHcSU6 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 1, 2018

Passengers on the Getaway said the ship’s captain announced that they were turning the cruise liner around.

Coast Guard dispatched planes and a cutter that searched more than 1,630 square miles in the Gulf of Mexico. By nightfall, the search was suspended, and the crew member was presumed dead.

But on Sunday morning, the unidentified crew member was spotted in the ocean by a cabin steward on board the Glory. He was then rescued by the crew.

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line released a statement that reads in part, “This is nothing short of miraculous. Kudos to the Carnival Glory team for this amazing effort to rescue a fellow seafarer.”

The crew member is being treated on board the Carnival ship, which is currently heading to Cozumel, Mexico. He is in stable condition.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.