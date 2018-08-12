Minnesota teen makes dress out of 2,000 playing cards

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO-TV/CNN) — A 16-year-old girl took a gamble on a unique dress design, and soon it’ll be on display at the Minnesota State Fair.

Staci Jo Sundblad came up with the idea for a dress made out of playing cards last fall after seeing it on Pinterest.

The dress consists of over 40 decks of cards, 5,000 staples and 48 hours of work.

“We went to Goodwill, and we got some from family, friends and donations,” Sundblad told WCCO’s Kate Raddatz about the 2,000 playing cards she accumulated.

At the Carver County Fair, the dress placed first and will advance to the Minnesota State Fair.

At the Great Minnesota Get-Together, the dress will be on display at the 4-H building.

“I thought it was the most awesome thing I’ve ever seen anybody attempt at age 16,” said Sundblad’s grandmother.

Sundblad credits her grandma for her love of arts, crafts and design.

As for the future of the dress, Sundblad plans to wear it for Halloween.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.