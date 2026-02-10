RAMSAY COUNTY, MN. (WSVN) — Police in Minnesota helped rescue a deer that was stuck in a trap.

The deer had one of its antlers stuck in a backyard batting cage net.

Bodycam video showed two officers struggling to free it.

“Dude, chill. Chill, chill.” said one of the officers.

One of them grabbed the deer’s antlers, with the other carefully cutting the net.

The deer was freed from the trap and ran off into the wild.

