BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WSVN) — Ky Michaelson’s beer-powered motorcycle is getting around Minnesota.

Michaelson, also known as “The Rocketman,” is known for his out-of-the-box thinking and unorthodox creations. But his latest invention may be his most unique yet — a beer-powered motorcycle.

Instead of a traditional gas engine, Michaelson’s motorcycle is powered by a 14-gallon keg filled with beer, which is heated by a coil inside. Michaelson believes that his bike can reach speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.

“I like to be really creative, do things that other people have never done in the past,” Michaelson said.

“Yeah, it could be any kind of liquid. It could be Red Bull. It could be Caribou Coffee,” said Buddy, Michaelson’s son. “It could be anything. But beer. Why not?”

While Michaelson hasn’t taken his beer-powered motorcycle out on the road just yet, he has already won a few local car shows with his invention.

With the rising concern for climate change and the push towards alternative energy sources, Michaelson’s beer-powered motorcycle is a unique and innovative solution. Not only is it eco-friendly, but it also showcases the possibilities of using unconventional sources as fuel.

Michaelson’s motorcycle is not only a feat of engineering but also a testament to the creativity and ingenuity of the human mind. Who knows what other unique creations Michaelson will come up with next?

In the meantime, keep an eye out for Michaelson’s beer-powered motorcycle “getting around” Minnesota – it’s hard to miss a motorcycle that runs on beer.

