MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A minivan crashed into a house near 19th and Windlake Avenue in Milwaukee just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, killing the 29-year-old driver and causing significant damage to the property.

The shocking incident was captured on surveillance video, showing the vehicle speeding down the street, losing control, and veering onto the sidewalk before crashing into the home, causing the porch to collapse and scattering debris across the yard.

Shane Mervyn, the homeowner, was in bed when the crash occurred.

“I would describe it as like a huge bass drum because it was just a huge thump,” Mervyn said. “By the time I got out here, I figured out ‘oh that’s why.'”

Despite the destruction of his porch, Mervyn’s house remains habitable.

“The fire department and the city inspector were both here to inspect for structural damage and thankfully there isn’t any,” Mervyn said.

While Milwaukee police have not yet determined the cause of the crash, Mervyn has his suspicions.

“Those are not my beers, those were taken out of the vehicle,” he said. “There is no brakes or skid marks, and it was a pretty straight shot, they estimated he was doing about 80.”

Mervyn is left with a massive mess but is grateful to be alive.

“No one here was hurt and nothing was damaged that can’t be fixed,” Mervyn said.

