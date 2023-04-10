MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) released bodycam footage and a community briefing Thursday, April 6, regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Feb. 7.

Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was killed in the incident by a robbery suspect.

MPD edited the eight-minute video and redacted it in some places, and several questions from that night remain unanswered.

The video shows a chase, a struggle, and the shooting.

We warn you some of this may be difficult to watch.

The shooting happened in just seconds the morning of Feb. 7, but the situation started a few hours earlier.

At 11:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Officer Jerving and his partner responded to a report of a robbery.

That night, Jerving radioed to dispatch, “All squads wanted for the strong-arm robbery that occurred on today’s date at approximately 11:28pm. It’s going to be Terrell I. Thompson.”

Suspect Terrell Thompson allegedly stole a car and a cell phone.

A few hours later, at 1:14 a.m., Jerving saw Thompson in the stolen car at an apartment building near 14th and Cleveland.

On the body camera video, Jerving tells Thompson, “Terrell. Terrell. Don’t make us run.”

But Thompson kept walking away.

Again Jerving said, “Don’t run. Let me see your hands.”

Then Thompson ran. Jerving and his partner both chased.

The partner caught up to Thompson as he ran between buildings.

The partner’s body camera video shows Thompson slipping in the snow and falling to the ground. The partner grabbed him.

Video from Officer Jerving’s camera shows Jerving nearing Thompson and his partner, and radioing, “We’re taking him into custody.”

The video cuts away to a produced briefing in which Assistant Chief Paul Formolo said to the camera, “As Officer Jerving’s partner attempted to gain physical control, Thompson produced a semi-automatic pistol and fired multiple times at Officer Jerving as he approached to assist in taking Thompson into custody.”

The partner’s body camera showed Thompson’s gun, and the shots are heard seconds later.

In the briefing, MPD did not say if Jerving was hit by those shots, only saying he disengaged after Thompson fired.

At that time, Jerving radioed, “Shots fired! Shots fired! Shots fired!”

Jerving then went back to Thompson and his partner.

In another cutaway, Assistant Chief Formolo said, “Upon getting to within close contact to Thompson, Officer Jerving and Thompson exchanged gunfire with each other.”

The body cam video shows the shooting and the aftermath. The briefing does not say who shot first.

Assistant Chief Formolo said, “Officer Jerving sustained multiple gunshot wounds through his body and was transported by the Milwaukee Fire Department to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.”

The MPD briefing video stops seconds later.

MPD said Terrell Thompson also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the video, Assistant Chief Formolo said only Jerving and Thompson fired their weapons, the partner did not.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating. The Brookfield Police Department is the lead agency.

