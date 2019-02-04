Milwaukee bus driver rushes to rescue victim of rollover crash

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSVN) — A Milwaukee bus driver in the middle of his route came to the rescue of a passenger who was trapped inside a car after a rollover crash.

According to Milwaukee County Transit System, driver Shannon Johnson was driving his usual route when a driver ran a red light and hit a car, causing the car to roll over right in front of him.

WATCH: MCTS Driver Shannon Johnson rushed to help a man trapped inside an SUV that rolled over in front of his bus. #MCTSExcellence https://t.co/BzHAShxQ6l pic.twitter.com/GDf8C5rWh2 — RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) February 4, 2019

Not wasting a second, Johnson got out of the bus and, along with some other good Samaritans, pried open the door of the damaged vehicle so the driver inside could get out.

Luckily, no one involved in the crash suffered any serious injuries.

