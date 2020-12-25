Millions of passengers continue to flood airports nationwide despite experts’ advice to stay home

(WSVN) - Despite the pandemic, millions of people are packing airports for the holidays.

Wednesday alone, the TSA said they screened roughly 1,191,000 passengers — the most travelers nationwide since March.

The last time numbers that high were seen was on March 16, around the start of the pandemic, when just over 1.2 million passengers traveled in a single day.

People are still taking flight despite the experts asking them to stay home.

“I’m really scared but, I think we’re fine,” one passenger said. “We handled well.”

“I’m excited because it’s the first time my family reunites as one,” one passenger said. “It’s been a while.”

Despite millions flying for the holiday, the numbers are still down about 40% from last year.

