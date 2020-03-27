Miller Lite pledges to donate $1 million to unemployed bartenders during coronavirus outbreak

(WSVN) - Miller Lite is stepping up to help those in the bartending industry who have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The beer company took to Twitter to announce they will donate $1 million to the USBG National Charity Foundation that is working to help the millions of bartenders who are now out of work.

Join us in supporting those that support us. Click to donate to the @USBGNCF Bartender Emergency Assistance Program #VirtualTipJar Donate here: https://t.co/xmAQcxUtes pic.twitter.com/B6HLsHIjcF — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) March 20, 2020

The purpose of the foundation’s campaign is to “help us serve those who serve us.”

Jameson Irish Whiskey will also match up to $100,000 of donations made to the foundation’s campaign.

To donate to the USBG National Charity Foundation, click here.

