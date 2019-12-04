Military: Sailor shoots 3 at Pearl Harbor, takes own life

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. sailor shot and wounded three civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor shipyard Wednesday before taking their own life, the military said.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, one of the Navy’s major installations, said the shooting began around 2:30 p.m. at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The military didn’t release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire.

Two hospitals said they were each treating a victim but didn’t have details on their conditions.

The base has reopened following a lockdown.

Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been secured. One person is confirmed dead. The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor. #PearlHarbor — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Base security and Navy investigative services are currently investigating. The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin have been notified. #PearlHarbor — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. The base is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said the White House has offered assistance from federal agencies and that the state is also ready to help if needed.

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting,” Ige said in a statement.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

