AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — According to the United States Coast Guard, an illegal migrant voyage went wrong after a boat flipped over in the waters off the northwestern coast of Puerto Rico.

7News was told that no one was spotted wearing life jacket.

Customs and Border Protection, along with local marine units, were out there, and the USCG chopper was flying overhead.

So far, the coast guard said there were 31 survivors with 11 dead. It remains unclear if there were any children involved.

The coast guard said their search for survivors will continue throughout the night.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.