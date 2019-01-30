Midwest freezing temperatures puts a halt to beer deliveries

(WSVN) - Beer lovers hoping to crack open a cold one during the polar vortex with the boys may be out of luck. Freezing temperatures across the Midwest are bringing some beer deliveries to a stand still.

According to CNN, the temperatures are so low that beer is freezing on the trucks before it can be delivered to its intended location.

“Most of the folks up north are not delivering,” said Mike Madigan, president of Minnesota Beer Wholesalers Association. “Most distributors are not delivering in the Twin Cities, down south and out west.”

Kegged beer in trucks reportedly froze on Tuesday before temperatures even reached their low point.

According to police, the alternative to halting beer deliveries would be to transport beer in a heated truck. But even that would be a problem.

“There’s a few [distributors] that have heated trucks,” Madigan said, “but there’s not many. You tend not to need heated trucks.”

