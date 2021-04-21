Michigan woman glues eye shut after mistaking nail glue for eye drops

REDFORD, Mich. (WSVN) — A woman nearly lost her vision after she mistook glue for her eye drops.

Yacedrah Williams told WXYZ she was still groggy after waking up in the middle of the night when she went to remove her contact lenses.

She went into her purse to grab her eye drops, but instead, she mistakenly grabbed her nail glue, which is about the same size and has a similar shape as the eye drop bottle.

Unfortunately, Williams didn’t realize the mistake until it was too late.

“I tried to wipe it away and it sealed my eye shut,” Willaims told the station.

Her husband ultimately called 911 as she splashed water into her eye. Doctors say putting water in her eye was a smart move.

“If you ever get anything in your eye, the immediate thing to do is try and flush your eye out,” said Dr. George Williams with Beaumont Health. “Just either hold your head under a faucet, get a bottle of water, hold your eye open and just flood your eye. You’ll make a mess but you may save your vision.”

Yacedrah was rushed to the hospital where doctors were able to open her eye and remove her contact lens.

“They said that contact saved my vision,” Williams said. “They kept saying you’ll probably lose your lashes, which I did, because they had to pull on it and flip the top of my lid.”

Williams said moving on, she will no longer keep both eye drops and nail glue in her purse again.

