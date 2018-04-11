Michigan woman dreams of winning lottery, wins jackpot on same day

(WSVN) - Most who play the lottery fantasize about winning a large lump sum, but a Michigan woman says she actually had her dream come true.

The Michigan Lottery Connect said in a news release that the 56-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, the woman matched the numbers drawn on Sunday night to win the $221,202 jackpot after having a dream the morning of the drawing.

“I woke up Sunday morning after having a dream about winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot,” said the winner. “I got dressed, got in my car, and drove to my favorite store to buy a couple tickets.”

The winning numbers? 04-13-14-29-35.

“I looked at my phone Sunday night and saw the jackpot had reset, I remember thinking: ‘I hope it was me,'” she said. “When I woke up the next morning I checked my ticket and screamed: ‘Thank you Jesus!'”

The winner said she’s going to pay bills, share money with her daughters and then invest in a start-up fragrance business.

