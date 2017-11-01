Michigan wedding venue turns away gay couple

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSVN) – A Michigan wedding venue turned away a gay couple who wanted to get married in a barn-type setting.

According to WOOD-TV, the couple, Estefanie Echevarria and Aubrey VandenBosch, that was turned away said they wanted to get married in a barn-type setting and claims that the venue said “no” when discovering they were gay.

“Just because we are two girls, we still have the same visions as a straight couple would with the ceremony as everyone else,” Echevarria said to WOOD-TV. “It’s not too different, it’s just two girls.”

After getting engaged, VandenBosch said that she was ecstatic and began planning the wedding, quickly emailing Post Family Farm.

VandenBosch added, “That was the first place that I openly said, ‘We are two women and we respect everyone’s beliefs and we want everyone to be comfortable.’ And they send back a reply of basically, ‘We don’t support same-sex marriage and we think you should find someplace else.’ Everything they could to not say no.”

Post Family Farm, the wedding venue, said it is not turning away gay couples entirely, but it will not offer them the same services. In a statement, the venue said in part,