Michigan teen scams couple, sells cellphone box filled with bars of soap

(WSVN) - A Michigan teenager landed in trouble after scamming a couple out of a cellphone sale.

A couple tried to buy a $450 phone but were tricked with bars of soap.

They found the deal on an app and scheduled a meet up with the 18 year old.

After they met with the seller, they began to open the box.

The teen took off and what they found in the box were two bars of soap.

Police said they tracked down the seller through her phone number.

Officials said she was ticketed for a misdemeanor.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.