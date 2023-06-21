WARREN, Mich. (WSVN) – A police officer in Michigan is facing potential jail time after a surveillance video surfaced, depicting the officer allegedly abusing an inmate. The incident occurred on June 14 at the Warren Jail, located near Detroit.

The video, captured by a surveillance camera in the booking room at approximately 6:00 a.m., reveals Officer Matthew Rodriguez and a 19-year-old suspect who had been arrested on multiple felony charges. Moments after Rodriguez stands up, he strikes the young suspect in the face, forcibly bringing him down to the ground. He continued to deliver several additional blows and forcefully slams the inmate’s head into the floor while grasping a handful of his hair.

Warren Police Department reported that the two arresting officers, who also appear in the video, promptly reported Rodriguez’s potential misconduct to their supervisor within an hour of the incident. An internal affairs investigation was initiated by the department shortly after, with Rodriguez placed on administrative leave by 9 a.m. that same morning.

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer expressed appreciation for the speed at which the investigation progressed.

“It’s something that you rarely see,” he said. “An investigation of this magnitude can be completed in one week to the day. So, I applaud the Internal Affairs Division and the other officers that came forward.”

Commissioner Dwyer wanted to release the video sooner in an effort to be transparent.

Authorities have confirmed that the 19-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital but did not sustain any injuries. Rodriguez now faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said no one is above the law.

“We’ve charged other officers in Macomb County, unfortunately, as well as elected officials,” he said. “Unless he was met with deadly force, which is clearly evident from the video, there’s no duty to hit anyone or to engage in the actions shown.”

Rodriguez has served with the Warren Police Department for 14 years.

The department has not disclosed whether he has faced prior disciplinary action for the use of force. A hearing scheduled for this Friday will determine the future of his employment.

