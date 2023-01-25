(WSVN) - The Wyandotte Police Department in Michigan proved that even their cute K-9s are not above the law.

The K-9 named Ice posed for his viral mugshot after he was accused of stealing his co-worker’s lunch.

Thousands reacted to the Facebook post, many people coming to Ice’s defense, even offering pro bono services to represent the officer.

According to officer Barwig, he was eating in the breakroom when he was called to assist with a person in the jail and upon his return, he noticed officer Ice “leisurely strolled” out of the room licking his lips.

Not to worry, after an investigation was conducted, Ice was found not guilty.

“Matter of fact one of his local supporters, Lunch Wyandotte, dropped off a custom-made sandwich today for officer Ice because they felt like he wasn’t being fed enough,” police said in a Facebook post. “Side note, they threw the officers a tray of sammies too!”

After a ‘ruff’ day in the office, we are glad there is #nochargesforIce.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.