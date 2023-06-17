LANSING, Mich. (WSVN) – Henry Ford Health Bank in Michigan just opened its brand new “milk bank” to help struggling parents feed their babies.

Health experts said mothers don’t create milk up until three to four days after birth, in which during that time donor milk can make a huge difference in the baby’s health.

This is the state of Michigan’s second milk bank and the 32nd in the nation.

Still, the state of Michigan hopes to open more banks and supply that “liquid gold” to all mothers in need.

