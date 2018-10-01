Michigan now requiring people to work in order to collect food stamps

(WSVN) - A new policy taking effect October 1st in Michigan means some people who collect food stamps must start working or doing community service to continue receiving benefits.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has begun enacting the new policy, which says that “able-bodied” people between the ages of 18 and 49 have three months to find a job or lose their benefits.

Those affected by the change must work, volunteer or attend job training for an average of 20 hours per week in order to continue receiving food stamps.

The policy had previously been in effect in Michigan, but was waived over a decade ago due to high unemployment rates and a struggling economy.

Food assistance recipients may be exempt from the work requirements if they meet any of the following federal criteria:

Are physically or mentally unable to work.

Receive Retirement, Survivors and Disability Insurance due to disability or blindness, or receives Supplemental Security Income or State Disability Assistance.

Are pregnant.

Receive or are an applicant for unemployment benefits.

Participate in a drug or alcohol treatment and rehabilitation program.

Attend training or college at least half-time and meet the student eligibility criteria to receive food assistance.

Care for an incapacitated person or a child under age 6 (they do not have to live with you).

Reside in a household with a child under age 18.

