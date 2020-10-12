Michigan man wins $1 million lottery after winning $5,000 the week before

JACKSON, Mich. (WSVN) — A Michigan man apparently has all the luck.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning $1 million ticket at a Speedway gas station.

“I had won $5,000 on a Super Bonus Cashword ticket last week, and I was still feeling pretty lucky,” the 24-year-old player told lottery officials. “Later that night, I bought a couple Ruby Mine tickets and hit $1 million!”

Lottery officials said the man chose to receive his prize as a lump-sum payment of $634,000.

He said he plans on buying a new car, a home and then sharing the money with his parents.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.