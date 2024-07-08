STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WSVN) — A man in Sterling Heights, Michigan, narrowly escaped injury after a truck barreled into his front yard, nearly hitting him as he sat on his porch.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Raad Herfi, the homeowner, described the terrifying moments when the truck came crashing through his yard.

“I’m sitting down to play my game on my phone,” Herfi said. “I heard something like fireworks. I jumped and saw this blue pickup truck coming too fast. It hit the tree and the sign.”

Surveillance footage from Herfi’s porch Ring doorbell showed the truck passing a street sign, an SUV parked in the street, and a mailbox before crashing into the porch and the garage, leaving behind a trail of destruction and black smoke.

“I stopped here; I didn’t know where to go, left or right. I didn’t have time,” Herfi recounted. “He came to the porch, hit everything here, and went to the garage. Boom, smoke, black smoke.”

Herfi ran to the front lawn and called 911. While investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the crash, it is believed the truck’s driver suffered a medical emergency.

Herfi expressed his gratitude for surviving the incident.

“I got a new life today, a new life. God, I got a God up there – He helped me,” said the Michigan homeowner. He also reflected on how close he came to a different outcome. “If I had been sitting in a different chair on the porch or moved in a different direction, it would have been much different. He pushed me into the garage with the stuff, with everything. He would have taken me with him if I had passed like this.”

The crash remains under investigation.

