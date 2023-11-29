MICHIGAN — Seeking help for mental health takes various forms, and for one Iraq War veteran from Michigan, that support comes in the unconventional shape of a miniature horse named “Eli.”

While dogs are more commonly recognized as service animals, miniature horses like Eli are granted similar protections under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The veteran, who suffers from mild Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and severe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), attests to the profound impact Eli has had on his well-being.

“Since I’ve had him, it’s really helped out. And I can’t say that enough. Eli has really helped me out with my agitation and other issues that I have as a disabled veteran,” shares Andrew.

Veterans Affairs policies currently limit service animals inside their buildings to dogs.

Andrew aims to challenge this restriction, advocating for the inclusion of miniature horses like Eli as recognized service companions.

