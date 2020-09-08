Michigan family adopts puppy with cleft lip for 2-year-old son with cleft lip

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WSVN) — A 2-year-old boy now has a four-legged companion who he has something in common with.

Ashley Boyers told Fox News her husband, Brandon, visited the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Michigan in search of chickens. However, instead of finding chickens, he came across a 2-month-old labrador-retriever mix who had been born with a cleft lip.

Brandon immediately had the idea that the puppy, named Lacey, could be a perfect match for his 2-year-old son Bentley, who was also born with a cleft lip.

“He called me and said, ‘They don’t have the chickens, but they have a puppy,’” Ashley said.

It’s so hard to put into words how meaningful this adoption is to all of us so we are going to let the pictures speak… Posted by Jackson County Animal Shelter – Michigan on Thursday, September 3, 2020

After meeting the pup through a Facetime call, Ashley said she immediately exclaimed, “We need her!”

Brandon filled out the paperwork and the family took Lacey in.

Ashley told Fox News that Lacey and Bentley immediately hit it off.

“I think it will have a lot more meaning to him to have a puppy with same birth defect he had, because it shows that neither of them are any different than any other kid or puppy that are their age, they both are equal to all each other,” Ashley told Fox 17.

Bentley has undergone two surgeries for his cleft lip and is now happy and healthy.

