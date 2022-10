(WSVN) - A happy homecoming for a herd of goats after a deputy wrangles them to safety.

A Michigan Bay County Sheriff’s deputy noticed 10 goats walking down a road.

He got some rope and put it around the biggest goat’s neck.

As the officer walked him down the road, the others followed until he found their owners.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.