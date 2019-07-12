Michigan couple goes viral for ‘MAGA’-themed wedding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WSVN) — A Michigan couple has received a variety of responses to their uniquely-themed nuptials.

Audra Johnson and her husband Jeff tied the knot on July 4 in a wedding that went viral for its theme: “Make America Great Again.”

Audra told Fox 35 that she wore a traditional white wedding gown during the ceremony. However, after the ceremony was done, she changed into another white dress featuring the words “Make America Great Again” on the front, and “Trump” in the back.

“We love our country and our president. To us, it wasn’t any different than any other themed wedding,” Audra told Fox 35.

Audra posted photos of the event on social media, and she said she began receiving a number of hateful comments. However, she told Fox 35 she tried to have a sense of humor about it.

“And the fun begins! Hehehe! Best wedding gift ever!” she captioned a post featuring comments criticizing her wedding.

