Michigan company gives employees $4 million in Christmas bonuses

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WSVN) — A Michigan business owner surprised his employees at their holiday lunch by announcing his plans to give nearly $4 million in Christmas bonuses.

FloraCraft owner Lee Schoenherr shared the news during the company’s holiday gathering on Friday. The amount each person receives will be based on longevity, but the average bonus is about $20,000 per full-time employee. Workers with more than 40 years of tenure will receive upwards of $60,000, according to the company.

Schoenherr says 25 percent of the gift will be in cash, with the rest put into the employee’s 401(k) retirement account. In all, approximately 200 employees work full-time for FloraCraft.

“A few years ago, I began thinking that I would like to do something more targeted for our employees, who really are the heart and soul of FloraCraft,” he said in the announcement on the company’s website. “This idea has developed over the past year and is my way of saying “Thank you” to our team for the role they have had in our success.”

Schoenherr’s surprise announcement drew applause and cheers from employees at the luncheon.

“It was very humbling. I started crying,” said assistant production supervisor Mary Overla following the news. “It was huge for him to do something like that for everybody.”

FloraCraft manufactures foam products for craft and floral industries, with its merchandise selling in retailers such as Walmart, Michaels, JOANN and Hobby Lobby.

