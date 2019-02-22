Michigan boy uses Ring camera to ask dad how to find favorite TV channel

(WSVN) - A young boy found a unique method to ask his dad for a little help finding his favorite television channel.

Ring recently shared video captured from a door bell showing a young boy walking up to the door bell and asking for his father.

When his father responds, the boy is heard telling his father he loves him and kissing the camera before asking him for help in finding the kid’s channel.

The father laughing, “OK, yeah. Well, you just gotta press the power button on the side of the TV. You know how to do that right?”

“Yeah, but I don’t know what channel to get on to get the kid’s channel on.”

“Oh, man, I think the kid’s channel is, maybe like 25.”

“I don’t know what channel 25 looks like!”

The father starts laughing, and after giving the camera a couple of kisses, the boy continues on inside the house to try to figure out how to change the channel.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.