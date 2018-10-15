Michigan bowling alley employee in critical condition after being attacked by customers

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WSVN) — Police in Michigan are searching for two men who violently attacked a bowling alley employee.

Surveillance video shows the two men surrounding the employee behind the counter, before punching and kicking the man.

At one point, one of the men hit the employee with both a stool and bowling ball, knocking him to the floor.

The two men the continue kicking the man while he is down, before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the assault began after the employee asked the men’s group to leave after they became two unruly.

The man was taken to the hospital and is now recovering.

(WARNING: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED)

