(CNN) — Michigan authorities are looking for an “armed and dangerous” suspect who they say set fire to multiple state police vehicles and struck them with rifle rounds early Wednesday at the Sault Ste. Marie post.

No troopers were in the vehicles when the incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m., police said.

“The suspect is still at large and is described as a white male wearing camouflage,” police said in a statement. “He was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV.”

Sault Ste. Marie is located at the northeastern end of the Upper Peninsula in Northern Michigan, near the US-Canada border.

Authorities posted several photos of the suspect and vehicle and said he was last seen heading south on I-75 Business Loop. At noon Wednesday, police posted further images that show the suspect holding a red gas can next to a line of blue SUVs as well as an image of the vehicles on fire.

The police post will remain closed Wednesday, and police asked the public and media to stay clear of the sites.

“We ask everyone to remain vigilant,” police said. “If you see something, say something.”

