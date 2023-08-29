MICHIGAN (WSVN) — In a significant development highlighting the protection of wildlife and the consequences of animal mistreatment, a Michigan animal dealer has agreed to relinquish custody of more than 150 animals, many of which are exotic and endangered, to federal authorities. The move comes as the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) unveiled allegations of illegal possession and mistreatment against the dealer.

Zachery Keeler, the individual at the center of the controversy, is facing serious accusations of not only illegally housing endangered animals but also subjecting them to mistreatment. According to the DOJ, Keeler’s actions violated laws protecting endangered species and animal welfare.

The animals in question encompass a diverse array of species, including 50 prairie dogs, 60 squirrels, and a collection of foxes, lemurs, skunks, porcupines, and wallabies. This wide variety of animals, many of which hail from different corners of the globe, speaks to the scope of Keeler’s operation.

The allegations against Keeler include a disturbing pattern of neglect and cruelty. Prosecutors said that he failed to provide the animals with basic necessities such as food, water, and shelter. Additionally, he obstructed inspections by the Department of Agriculture, preventing proper evaluation of the animals’ living conditions.

One particularly troubling incident involves an endangered baby ring-tailed lemur, which Keeler allegedly separated from its mother prematurely. This vulnerable animal was then used in his business’ event labeled “Baby Animal Day” before being put up for sale for a substantial sum of $3,500.

In response to these allegations, Keeler has agreed to surrender all the animals in question, totaling more than 150 creatures spanning several species. As part of the agreement, Keeler has been permanently prohibited from buying or selling animals in the future.

As the legal proceedings continue, authorities are working to ensure their proper care and, when possible, their return to suitable habitats or responsible care facilities.

