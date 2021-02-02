Michelle Obama gives kudos to 4-year-old best friends who recreated inauguration outfits

(WSVN) - Photos of two best friends dressed up as the Obamas are making the rounds on the internet.

The photos show 4-year-old best friends Ryleigh and Zayden dressed up as former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama, respectively, in their attire from the inauguration.

The photos, taken by Joi Hampton and posted on Instagram, have since gone viral, even getting a nod from the former First Lady herself.

“Ryleigh & Zayden, you nailed it!” she wrote.

Ryleigh is no stranger to modeling women in politics. Earlier this month, she also donned a white pantsuit and some pearls in a nod to Vice President Kamala Harris’ outfit when she gave a victory speech in November after winning the election.

