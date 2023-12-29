MIAMI (WSVN) - Catherine Gavina found herself in an unexpected holiday predicament when her luggage went missing during a trip to North Carolina. However, a small but powerful device came to her rescue, ensuring a happy ending to what could have been a holiday hassle.

Gavina, a Miami resident, shared her gratitude for the AirTag, a tracking device, which proved helpful in recovering her parents’ suitcase.

The family, eager for a change of scenery, embarked on a Carolina Christmas on Dec. 22.

“It was a special trip [because it was our] first time in North Carolina,” said Gavina.

The holiday spirit took an unexpected turn when Gavina discovered the missing luggage at Charlotte’s International Airport.

“We got all of the luggage at the baggage claim for Spirit Airlines however there was one missing,” said Gavina.

The AirTag, purchased the night before their trip, became a crucial tool in the search for the lost suitcase.

“So I thought, let me check my find my AirTag and we were looking all around and then eventually, on the map, it showed that the suitcase was on the highway already,” recounted Gavina.

Gavina tracked the device’s location for miles.

“When we got there, nothing,” she recalled.

On Christmas Day, armed with new luggage, Gavina used the AirTag’s tracking feature once again and was able to trace the luggage to a house in Gastonia, approximately 20 miles from the airport.

Local authorities were alerted and, upon investigation, not only found Gavina’s parents’ luggage but also discovered belongings from another passenger.

According to police records, the suspect was arrested and charged with multiple theft crimes, including a drug charge, and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

