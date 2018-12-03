Miami woman goes missing during Costa Rica vacation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Distraught loved ones are hoping authorities are able to locate a Miami woman who went missing while vacationing in Costa Rica.

Family members of Carla Stefaniak said she had traveled to the Central American country to celebrate her 36th birthday, but a trip that was supposed to be filled with sun and fun has turned into a nightmare for her loved ones.

Relatives said Stefaniak was scheduled to come back to Florida on Nov. 27, but no one has heard from her in five days. Now her family is fearing the worst.

“We’re all destroyed,” said Carlos Caicedo, Stefaniak’s brother. “We are trying to be strong. We’re trying to keep the faith. It’s hard. We’re just praying, on the hand of God, on this, and we want our loved one back.”

Family members said Costa Rican officials are working closely with the U.S. to investigate the woman’s disappearance. They are now trying to get the U.S. State Department involved.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.