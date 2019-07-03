Miami woman among thousands stranded in Barcelona after Norwegian cruise suffers mechanical issue

(WSVN) - A Miami woman is sharing her story exclusively with 7News after the cruise ship she was on suffered mechanical problems and left everybody stranded in Barcelona, Spain.

Claudia Meijides was on a 13-day Norwegian cruise that left from northern Europe and was set to sail to the Mediterranean.

She said all was going as planned until a few days ago.

The ship was supposed to go to Palma de Mallorca but had to divert to Barcelona because of mechanical issues.

She said staff kept promising to her that they were going to leave but they still haven’t.

“At six, we were supposed to leave from Barcelona,” Meijides said. “That didn’t happen. They sent an announcement that the cruise ship wasn’t ready. They were still working on the technical issues. We still didn’t know exactly what was going on. What we did hear is that it was something to do with the propeller or the engine — from the captain who spoke like five minutes ago.”

She went on to say that the captain said guests are free to go as they please but to leave the cruise no later than 5 p.m., Friday.

Norwegian sent a statement to 7News regarding the issue:

“We recognize the disappointment and inconvenience our guests have experienced as a result of this unforeseen situation and we offer our sincere apologies. Our team is working diligently to assist all of our guests, and we thank them for their continued support and loyalty.”

